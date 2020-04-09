Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1 Pfennig 1811 H (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1811 H - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse 1 Pfennig 1811 H - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,7 - 2,3 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1811 with mark H. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1058 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 52. Bidding took place September 6, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • WAG (1)
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1811 H at auction Russiancoin - April 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 750 RUB
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1811 H at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1811 H at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1811 H at auction WAG - September 6, 2015
Seller WAG
Date September 6, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 52 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

