1 Pfennig 1811 H (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1811 with mark H. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1058 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 52. Bidding took place September 6, 2015.

Сondition XF (1) No grade (3)