Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1 Pfennig 1811 H (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,7 - 2,3 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1811
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1811 with mark H. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1058 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 52. Bidding took place September 6, 2015.
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 750 RUB
