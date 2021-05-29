3 Pfennig 1811 H (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1811 with mark H. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2028 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place May 27, 2021.

Сondition AU (4) XF (1) VF (2)