Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

3 Pfennig 1811 H (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1811 H - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse 3 Pfennig 1811 H - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,2 - 5,7 g
  • Diameter 25,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination 3 Pfennig
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1811 with mark H. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2028 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place May 27, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
  • WAG (3)
Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1811 H at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1811 H at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 60 CZK
Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1811 H at auction WAG - September 5, 2021
Seller WAG
Date September 5, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
238 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1811 H at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1811 H at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1811 H at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1811 H at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1811 H at auction Höhn - May 3, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date May 3, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

