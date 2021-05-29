Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
3 Pfennig 1811 H (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,2 - 5,7 g
- Diameter 25,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination 3 Pfennig
- Year 1811
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1811 with mark H. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2028 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place May 27, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Höhn (2)
- Künker (1)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
- WAG (3)
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 60 CZK
Seller WAG
Date September 5, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
238 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search