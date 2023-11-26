Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1/3 Thaler 1811 S.G.H. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 7,016 g
- Pure silver (0,1879 oz) 5,8443 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination 1/3 Thaler
- Year 1811
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1811 with mark S.G.H.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2275 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place October 21, 2016.
Сondition
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Höhn
Date November 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
