Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1/3 Thaler 1811 S.G.H. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse 1/3 Thaler 1811 S.G.H. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse 1/3 Thaler 1811 S.G.H. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 7,016 g
  • Pure silver (0,1879 oz) 5,8443 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination 1/3 Thaler
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1811 with mark S.G.H.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2275 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place October 21, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Künker (2)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (3)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1811 S.G.H. at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1811 S.G.H. at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 1, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1811 S.G.H. at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1811 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - November 20, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1811 S.G.H. at auction Gärtner - June 17, 2017
Seller Gärtner
Date June 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1811 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - October 22, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date October 22, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1811 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date October 25, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1811 S.G.H. at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1811 S.G.H. at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1811 S.G.H. at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2011
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1811 S.G.H. at auction Künker - June 21, 2004
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1811 S.G.H. at auction Münzen & Medaillen - October 8, 2003
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date October 8, 2003
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1811 S.G.H. at auction Künker - September 23, 2003
Seller Künker
Date September 23, 2003
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Where to buy?
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1811 S.G.H. at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/3 Thaler 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

