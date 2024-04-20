Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1/48 Thaler 1811 H (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse 1/48 Thaler 1811 H - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse 1/48 Thaler 1811 H - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,250)
  • Weight 0,974 g
  • Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2435 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination 1/48 Thaler
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/48 Thaler 1811 with mark H. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1757 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 155. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (3)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • WAG (2)
Saxony-Albertine 1/48 Thaler 1811 H at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Saxony-Albertine 1/48 Thaler 1811 H at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/48 Thaler 1811 H at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/48 Thaler 1811 H at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/48 Thaler 1811 H at auction Höhn - September 4, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date September 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/48 Thaler 1811 H at auction Alexander - September 25, 2021
Saxony-Albertine 1/48 Thaler 1811 H at auction Alexander - September 25, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 25, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/48 Thaler 1811 H at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 12, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/48 Thaler 1811 H at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/48 Thaler 1811 H at auction Höhn - May 4, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date May 4, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/48 Thaler 1811 H at auction WAG - April 10, 2016
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/48 Thaler 1811 H at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/48 Thaler 1811 H at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/48 Thaler 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

