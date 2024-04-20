1/48 Thaler 1811 H (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/48 Thaler 1811 with mark H. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1757 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 155. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Сondition AU (2) XF (2) VF (7) Condition (slab) VF30 (1)