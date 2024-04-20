Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1/48 Thaler 1811 H (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,250)
- Weight 0,974 g
- Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2435 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination 1/48 Thaler
- Year 1811
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/48 Thaler 1811 with mark H. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1757 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 155. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Grün (1)
- Höhn (3)
- KM NUMIS (1)
- Künker (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- WAG (2)
Seller Alexander
Date September 25, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
