Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1811 S.G.H. "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse Thaler 1811 S.G.H. "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse Thaler 1811 S.G.H. "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1811 "Mining" with mark S.G.H.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 324 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place May 13, 2016.

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1811 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
839 $
Price in auction currency 840 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1811 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1811 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction WAG - February 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
1873 $
Price in auction currency 1650 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1811 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1811 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1811 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1811 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction Aurea - June 11, 2021
Seller Aurea
Date June 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1811 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1811 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1811 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1811 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1811 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1811 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1811 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
Seller BAC
Date February 26, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1811 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction BAC - June 5, 2018
Seller BAC
Date June 5, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1811 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1811 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction Höhn - May 26, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date May 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1811 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction Höhn - October 28, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date October 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1811 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction BAC - October 26, 2017
Seller BAC
Date October 26, 2017
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1811 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2017
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1811 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction Felzmann - July 5, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date July 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1811 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

