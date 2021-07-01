Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1811 S.G.H. "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1811
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1811 "Mining" with mark S.G.H.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 324 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place May 13, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aurea (1)
- BAC (10)
- Felzmann (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (3)
- Heritage (1)
- Höhn (3)
- Künker (9)
- London Coin Galleries (1)
- Möller (1)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
839 $
Price in auction currency 840 EUR
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
1873 $
Price in auction currency 1650 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1811 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search