Thaler 1811 S.G.H. "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1811 "Mining" with mark S.G.H.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 324 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place May 13, 2016.

