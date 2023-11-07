Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

2/3 Thaler 1811 S.G.H. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse 2/3 Thaler 1811 S.G.H. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse 2/3 Thaler 1811 S.G.H. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 14,031 g
  • Pure silver (0,3758 oz) 11,6878 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination 2/3 Thaler
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1811 with mark S.G.H.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2263 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place September 14, 2012.

Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1811 S.G.H. at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1811 S.G.H. at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1811 S.G.H. at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
202 $
Price in auction currency 850 PLN
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1811 S.G.H. at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1811 S.G.H. at auction Heritage - February 4, 2021
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1811 S.G.H. at auction Heritage - February 4, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date February 4, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1811 S.G.H. at auction Rauch - September 19, 2020
Seller Rauch
Date September 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1811 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - April 14, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date April 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1811 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - April 14, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date April 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1811 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - November 9, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date November 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1811 S.G.H. at auction WAG - June 11, 2017
Seller WAG
Date June 11, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1811 S.G.H. at auction Frühwald - February 19, 2017
Seller Frühwald
Date February 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1811 S.G.H. at auction Frühwald - November 20, 2016
Seller Frühwald
Date November 20, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1811 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - October 22, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date October 22, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1811 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - October 22, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date October 22, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1811 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - June 4, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date June 4, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1811 S.G.H. at auction Frühwald - April 3, 2016
Seller Frühwald
Date April 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1811 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - October 24, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date October 24, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1811 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - June 6, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date June 6, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1811 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - June 6, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date June 6, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1811 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - March 1, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date March 1, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1811 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date October 25, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1811 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - May 3, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date May 3, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2/3 Thaler 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

