Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
2/3 Thaler 1811 S.G.H. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 14,031 g
- Pure silver (0,3758 oz) 11,6878 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination 2/3 Thaler
- Year 1811
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1811 with mark S.G.H.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2263 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place September 14, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Frühwald (4)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Höhn (18)
- Rauch (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Teutoburger (4)
- WAG (3)
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
202 $
Price in auction currency 850 PLN
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 4, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rauch
Date September 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Frühwald
Date February 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2/3 Thaler 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
