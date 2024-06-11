Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1811 S.G.H. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse Thaler 1811 S.G.H. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse Thaler 1811 S.G.H. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (68)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1811 with mark S.G.H.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 503 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place February 4, 2009.

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1811 S.G.H. at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1811 S.G.H. at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1811 S.G.H. at auction Negrini - January 7, 2024
Seller Negrini
Date January 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1811 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1811 S.G.H. at auction Russiancoin - August 3, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 3, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1811 S.G.H. at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1811 S.G.H. at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1811 S.G.H. at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1811 S.G.H. at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1811 S.G.H. at auction Auction World - January 29, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1811 S.G.H. at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1811 S.G.H. at auction Niemczyk - September 20, 2022
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1811 S.G.H. at auction Niemczyk - September 20, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 20, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1811 S.G.H. at auction WAG - June 12, 2022
Seller WAG
Date June 12, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1811 S.G.H. at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1811 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1811 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - November 20, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1811 S.G.H. at auction Negrini - November 14, 2021
Seller Negrini
Date November 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1811 S.G.H. at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1811 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1811 S.G.H. at auction Felzmann - September 7, 2020
Seller Felzmann
Date September 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1811 S.G.H. at auction Alexander - February 12, 2020
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1811 S.G.H. at auction Alexander - February 12, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date February 12, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

