Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1811 S.G.H. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1811
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (68)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1811 with mark S.G.H.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 503 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place February 4, 2009.
