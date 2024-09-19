Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Coins of Saxony-Albertine 1826

Golden coins

Obverse 10 Thaler 1826 S
Reverse 10 Thaler 1826 S
10 Thaler 1826 S
Average price 22000 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse 5 Thaler 1826 S
Reverse 5 Thaler 1826 S
5 Thaler 1826 S
Average price 6700 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse Ducat 1826 I.G.S.
Reverse Ducat 1826 I.G.S.
Ducat 1826 I.G.S.
Average price 3100 $
Sales
0 20

Silver coins

Obverse Thaler 1826 S
Reverse Thaler 1826 S
Thaler 1826 S
Average price 130 $
Sales
1 201
Obverse Thaler 1826 S Mining
Reverse Thaler 1826 S Mining
Thaler 1826 S Mining
Average price 380 $
Sales
0 29
Obverse 1/12 Thaler 1826 S
Reverse 1/12 Thaler 1826 S
1/12 Thaler 1826 S
Average price 210 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 1/24 Thaler 1826 S
Reverse 1/24 Thaler 1826 S
1/24 Thaler 1826 S
Average price 95 $
Sales
0 12
