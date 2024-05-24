Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1826 S "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse Thaler 1826 S "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse Thaler 1826 S "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1826
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1826 "Mining" with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3065 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place September 27, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aurea (2)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Künker (5)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (5)
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1826 S "Mining" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
281 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1826 S "Mining" at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
213 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1826 S "Mining" at auction Künker - November 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1826 S "Mining" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1826 S "Mining" at auction Aurea - December 10, 2022
Seller Aurea
Date December 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1826 S "Mining" at auction SINCONA - May 19, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1826 S "Mining" at auction Münzen & Medaillen - November 12, 2021
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1826 S "Mining" at auction WAG - October 10, 2021
Seller WAG
Date October 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1826 S "Mining" at auction Künker - July 21, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1826 S "Mining" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1826 S "Mining" at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1826 S "Mining" at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1826 S "Mining" at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1826 S "Mining" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 7, 2017
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 7, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1826 S "Mining" at auction Felzmann - July 5, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date July 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1826 S "Mining" at auction Rauch - June 23, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date June 23, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1826 S "Mining" at auction WAG - February 12, 2017
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1826 S "Mining" at auction Künker - September 28, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1826 S "Mining" at auction WAG - March 15, 2015
Seller WAG
Date March 15, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1826 S "Mining" at auction Aurea - December 10, 2014
Seller Aurea
Date December 10, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1826 S "Mining" at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date October 25, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1826 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of Frederick Augustus I Coins of Saxony-Albertine in 1826 All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine silver coins Saxony-Albertine coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search