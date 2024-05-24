Thaler 1826 S "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1826 "Mining" with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3065 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place September 27, 2016.

Сondition AU (3) XF (12) VF (14)

Seller All companies

Aurea (2)

Felzmann (2)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (2)

HERVERA (1)

Höhn (3)

Künker (5)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Rauch (1)

SINCONA (1)

Soler y Llach (1)

Sonntag (1)

Teutoburger (1)

WAG (5)