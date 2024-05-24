Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1826 S "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1826
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1826 "Mining" with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3065 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place September 27, 2016.
Сondition
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aurea
Date December 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 7, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aurea
Date December 10, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
