Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
5 Thaler 1826 S (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,902)
- Weight 6,682 g
- Pure gold (0,1938 oz) 6,0272 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination 5 Thaler
- Year 1826
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1826 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5193 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (2)
- Künker (2)
- Teutoburger (1)
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
5768 $
Price in auction currency 4500 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
7586 $
Price in auction currency 6000 EUR
