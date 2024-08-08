5 Thaler 1826 S (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1826 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5193 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition AU (2) XF (3) Condition (slab) XF45 (2) Service NGC (2)