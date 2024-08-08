Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Ducat 1826 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse Ducat 1826 I.G.S. - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse Ducat 1826 I.G.S. - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1826
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1826 with mark I.G.S.. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2120 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place September 25, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (9)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • UBS (1)
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1826 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2560 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1826 I.G.S. at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
2281 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1826 I.G.S. at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1826 I.G.S. at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1826 I.G.S. at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1826 I.G.S. at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1826 I.G.S. at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1826 I.G.S. at auction Teutoburger - September 6, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1826 I.G.S. at auction Teutoburger - September 6, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1826 I.G.S. at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2012
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1826 I.G.S. at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1826 I.G.S. at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1826 I.G.S. at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2011
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1826 I.G.S. at auction Künker - January 27, 2010
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1826 I.G.S. at auction Künker - October 7, 2007
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1826 I.G.S. at auction Künker - September 28, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1826 I.G.S. at auction Künker - March 11, 2004
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2004
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1826 I.G.S. at auction Künker - October 9, 2001
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1826 I.G.S. at auction Künker - March 6, 2000
Seller Künker
Date March 6, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1826 I.G.S. at auction UBS - September 14, 1998
Seller UBS
Date September 14, 1998
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

