Ducat 1826 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,986)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1826
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1826 with mark I.G.S.. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2120 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place September 25, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (9)
- Sonntag (1)
- Teutoburger (3)
- UBS (1)
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2560 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
2281 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
