1/24 Thaler 1826 S (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1826 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1799 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place March 14, 2006.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (3) XF (6) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) Service NGC (1)