Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1/24 Thaler 1826 S (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,368)
- Weight 1,986 g
- Pure silver (0,0235 oz) 0,7308 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination 1/24 Thaler
- Year 1826
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1826 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1799 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place March 14, 2006.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/24 Thaler 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search