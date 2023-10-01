Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1/24 Thaler 1826 S (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse 1/24 Thaler 1826 S - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse 1/24 Thaler 1826 S - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,368)
  • Weight 1,986 g
  • Pure silver (0,0235 oz) 0,7308 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination 1/24 Thaler
  • Year 1826
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1826 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1799 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place March 14, 2006.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • WAG (2)
Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1826 S at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 1, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1826 S at auction WAG - April 16, 2023
Seller WAG
Date April 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1826 S at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1826 S at auction Münzen & Medaillen - November 12, 2021
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1826 S at auction WAG - September 5, 2021
Seller WAG
Date September 5, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1826 S at auction Künker - May 6, 2021
Seller Künker
Date May 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1826 S at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 12, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1826 S at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1826 S at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1826 S at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - January 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1826 S at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1826 S at auction Künker - March 14, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
