Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

10 Thaler 1826 S (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse 10 Thaler 1826 S - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse 10 Thaler 1826 S - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,902)
  • Weight 13,364 g
  • Pure gold (0,3876 oz) 12,0543 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination 10 Thaler
  • Year 1826
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1826 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5190 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 20,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1826 S at auction Rauch - June 17, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date June 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
16441 $
Price in auction currency 15000 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1826 S at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
22455 $
Price in auction currency 19000 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1826 S at auction Künker - November 20, 2013
Seller Künker
Date November 20, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1826 S at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1826 S at auction Baldwin's - September 25, 2007
Seller Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Thaler 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of Frederick Augustus I Coins of Saxony-Albertine in 1826 All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine gold coins Saxony-Albertine coins 10 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search