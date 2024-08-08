Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
10 Thaler 1826 S (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,902)
- Weight 13,364 g
- Pure gold (0,3876 oz) 12,0543 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination 10 Thaler
- Year 1826
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1826 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5190 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 20,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Seller Rauch
Date June 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
16441 $
Price in auction currency 15000 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
22455 $
Price in auction currency 19000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date November 20, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Thaler 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
