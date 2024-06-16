Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1826 S (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse Thaler 1826 S - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse Thaler 1826 S - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1826
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (201)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1826 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 617 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 400. Bidding took place November 3, 2020.

Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
233 $
Price in auction currency 940 PLN
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1826 S at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
123 $
Price in auction currency 110 CHF
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1826 S at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1826 S at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1826 S at auction Pesek Auctions - May 8, 2024
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1826 S at auction Pesek Auctions - May 8, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date May 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1826 S at auction Darabanth - May 4, 2024
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1826 S at auction Darabanth - May 4, 2024
Seller Darabanth
Date May 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1826 S at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1826 S at auction NumisCorner - April 26, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1826 S at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1826 S at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - April 11, 2024
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1826 S at auction Aurea - April 11, 2024
Seller Aurea
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1826 S at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1826 S at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1826 S at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1826 S at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1826 S at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1826 S at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1826 S at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1826 S at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1826 S at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1826 S at auction Karamitsos - October 22, 2023
Seller Karamitsos
Date October 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1826 S at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 1, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Search