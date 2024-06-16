Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1826 S (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1826
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (201)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1826 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 617 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 400. Bidding took place November 3, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
123 $
Price in auction currency 110 CHF
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date May 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Karamitsos
Date October 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
