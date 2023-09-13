Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1/12 Thaler 1826 S (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse 1/12 Thaler 1826 S - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse 1/12 Thaler 1826 S - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,437)
  • Weight 3,341 g
  • Pure silver (0,0469 oz) 1,46 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination 1/12 Thaler
  • Year 1826
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1826 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 74671 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 320. Bidding took place September 13, 2023.

Сondition
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1826 S at auction Stack's - September 13, 2023
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1826 S at auction Stack's - September 13, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date September 13, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
320 $
Price in auction currency 320 USD
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1826 S at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/12 Thaler 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of Frederick Augustus I Coins of Saxony-Albertine in 1826 All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine silver coins Saxony-Albertine coins 1/12 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search