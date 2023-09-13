Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1/12 Thaler 1826 S (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,437)
- Weight 3,341 g
- Pure silver (0,0469 oz) 1,46 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination 1/12 Thaler
- Year 1826
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1826 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 74671 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 320. Bidding took place September 13, 2023.
For the sale of 1/12 Thaler 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
