1/12 Thaler 1826 S (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1826 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 74671 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 320. Bidding took place September 13, 2023.

Сondition AU (1) Service NGC (1)