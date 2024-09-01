Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Coins of Saxony-Albertine 182

Pattern coins (Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse Thaler 182 S Pattern
Reverse Thaler 182 S Pattern
Thaler 182 S Pattern
Average price
Sales
0 6

Pattern coins (Anthony)

Obverse Thaler 182 S Pattern
Reverse Thaler 182 S Pattern
Thaler 182 S Pattern
Average price 4300 $
Sales
0 4
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
