Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Pattern Thaler 182 S (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse Pattern Thaler 182 S - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse Pattern Thaler 182 S - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 182
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Pattern Thaler 182 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 344 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 11,000. Bidding took place February 13, 2012.

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 182 S (Pattern) at auction Teutoburger - February 28, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
8401 $
Price in auction currency 7500 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 182 S (Pattern) at auction Teutoburger - November 30, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date November 30, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 182 S (Pattern) at auction Teutoburger - May 24, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 182 S (Pattern) at auction Westfälische - February 13, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date February 13, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
14560 $
Price in auction currency 11000 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 182 S (Pattern) at auction Künker - March 10, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 182 S (Pattern) at auction Künker - October 9, 2001
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 182 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

