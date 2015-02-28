Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Pattern Thaler 182 S (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 182
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Pattern Thaler 182 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 344 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 11,000. Bidding took place February 13, 2012.
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
8401 $
Price in auction currency 7500 EUR
Seller Westfälische
Date February 13, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
14560 $
Price in auction currency 11000 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 182 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
