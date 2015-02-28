Pattern Thaler 182 S (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Pattern Thaler 182 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 344 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 11,000. Bidding took place February 13, 2012.

Сondition PROOF (2) AU (2) XF (2)