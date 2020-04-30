Pattern Thaler 182 S (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Pattern Thaler 182 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1288 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 4,050. Bidding took place April 28, 2020.

Сondition AU (1) XF (2) No grade (1)