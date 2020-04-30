Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Pattern Thaler 182 S (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)

Obverse Pattern Thaler 182 S - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony Reverse Pattern Thaler 182 S - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Anthony
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 182
  • Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Pattern Thaler 182 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1288 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 4,050. Bidding took place April 28, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (3)
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 182 S (Pattern) at auction Katz - April 30, 2020
Seller Katz
Date April 30, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
4414 $
Price in auction currency 4050 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 182 S (Pattern) at auction Künker - June 21, 2010
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2010
Condition AU
Selling price
4212 $
Price in auction currency 3400 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 182 S (Pattern) at auction Künker - October 9, 2001
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 182 S (Pattern) at auction Künker - June 17, 2001
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price
******
