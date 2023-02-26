Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1 Pfennig 1816 S (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1816 S - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse 1 Pfennig 1816 S - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,7 - 2,3 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1816
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1816 with mark S. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2220 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place May 15, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Grün (4)
  • Höhn (3)
  • WAG (3)
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1816 S at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
143 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1816 S at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1816 S at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1816 S at auction WAG - September 5, 2021
Seller WAG
Date September 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1816 S at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1816 S at auction Höhn - October 24, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date October 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1816 S at auction WAG - June 15, 2014
Seller WAG
Date June 15, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1816 S at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1816 S at auction Grün - May 16, 2012
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1816 S at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1816 S at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2010
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1816 S at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2010
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2010
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of Frederick Augustus I Coins of Saxony-Albertine in 1816 All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine copper coins Saxony-Albertine coins 1 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search