Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1 Pfennig 1816 S (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,7 - 2,3 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1816
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1816 with mark S. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2220 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place May 15, 2012.
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
143 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
