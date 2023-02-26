1 Pfennig 1816 S (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1816 with mark S. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2220 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place May 15, 2012.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (3) XF (6) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) Service NGC (1)