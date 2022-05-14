Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1/24 Thaler 1816 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse 1/24 Thaler 1816 I.G.S. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse 1/24 Thaler 1816 I.G.S. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,368)
  • Weight 1,986 g
  • Pure silver (0,0235 oz) 0,7308 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination 1/24 Thaler
  • Year 1816
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1816 with mark I.G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2325 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place June 21, 2011.

Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1816 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
88 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1816 I.G.S. at auction Münzen & Medaillen - November 12, 2021
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1816 I.G.S. at auction WAG - September 5, 2021
Seller WAG
Date September 5, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1816 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - September 4, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date September 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1816 I.G.S. at auction Niemczyk - March 21, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1816 I.G.S. at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1816 I.G.S. at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1816 I.G.S. at auction WAG - March 13, 2016
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1816 I.G.S. at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1816 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - June 6, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date June 6, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1816 I.G.S. at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1816 I.G.S. at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1816 I.G.S. at auction Künker - June 21, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1816 I.G.S. at auction Künker - September 27, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1816 I.G.S. at auction Künker - March 14, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1816 I.G.S. at auction Stack's - December 15, 2004
Seller Stack's
Date December 15, 2004
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1816 I.G.S. at auction Künker - October 9, 2001
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1816 I.G.S. at auction Leu - May 7, 2001
Seller Leu
Date May 7, 2001
Condition AU
Selling price
******
