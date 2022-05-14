Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1/24 Thaler 1816 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,368)
- Weight 1,986 g
- Pure silver (0,0235 oz) 0,7308 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination 1/24 Thaler
- Year 1816
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1816 with mark I.G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2325 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place June 21, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Höhn (3)
- Künker (6)
- Leu (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Stack's (1)
- WAG (4)
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date December 15, 2004
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/24 Thaler 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
