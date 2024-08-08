Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Ducat 1816 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,986)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1816
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1816 with mark I.G.S.. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 695 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 4,700. Bidding took place September 16, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- Baldwin's (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Höhn (2)
- Künker (3)
- Sonntag (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
2553 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Seller Höhn
Date October 25, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
3549 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR
Seller Westfälische
Date September 17, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 16, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search