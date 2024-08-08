Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Ducat 1816 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse Ducat 1816 I.G.S. - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse Ducat 1816 I.G.S. - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1816
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1816 with mark I.G.S.. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 695 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 4,700. Bidding took place September 16, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (3)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • Westfälische (1)
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1816 I.G.S. at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
2553 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1816 I.G.S. at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1816 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date October 25, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
3549 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1816 I.G.S. at auction Sonntag - June 3, 2014
Seller Sonntag
Date June 3, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1816 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - May 3, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date May 3, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1816 I.G.S. at auction Westfälische - September 17, 2013
Seller Westfälische
Date September 17, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1816 I.G.S. at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 16, 2012
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 16, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1816 I.G.S. at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1816 I.G.S. at auction Künker - June 21, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1816 I.G.S. at auction Künker - March 12, 2008
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1816 I.G.S. at auction Baldwin's - September 25, 2007
Seller Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2007
Condition UNC PL
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

