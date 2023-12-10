Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1 Pfennig 1825 S (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,7 - 2,3 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1825
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1825 with mark S. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1555 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 625. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
142 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Seller WAG
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
496 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date October 17, 2018
Condition PF65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
