Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1 Pfennig 1825 S (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1825 S - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse 1 Pfennig 1825 S - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,7 - 2,3 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1825 with mark S. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1555 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 625. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (4)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (4)
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1825 S at auction Karamitsos - December 10, 2023
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1825 S at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1825 S at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
142 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1825 S at auction WAG - February 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
496 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1825 S at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1825 S at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1825 S at auction Stack's - October 17, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date October 17, 2018
Condition PF65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1825 S at auction Rauch - March 17, 2018
Seller Rauch
Date March 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1825 S at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1825 S at auction WAG - June 15, 2014
Seller WAG
Date June 15, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1825 S at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1825 S at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1825 S at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

