Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Silver coins Rouble of Elizabeth - Russia

Rouble 1741

Half Body Portrait
Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales
1741 СПБ R1 0 126
Rouble 1741-1754

Petersburg type
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Bitkin Sales Sales
1741 СПБ Portrait without a cloak - R3 0 01741 СПБ - R1 0 741742 СПБ 1,132,906 - 0 5831742 СПБ Moscow edge Inscription 1,132,906 R3 0 31743 СПБ 934,738 - 0 4241743 СПБ Moscow edge Inscription 934,738 - 0 01744 СПБ 508,740 - 0 2331745 СПБ 427,107 - 0 3231746 СПБ 781,012 - 0 2881747 СПБ 803,000 - 0 2891748 СПБ 634,155 - 0 2231749 СПБ 1,106,306 - 1 4731750 СПБ 610,644 - 1 3861751 СПБ 835,157 - 0 1981751 СПБ IМ - - 0 1281752 СПБ IM 967,558 - 0 861752 СПБ ЯI - - 0 1941753 СПБ IМ 605,137 - 0 1821753 СПБ ЯI - - 0 501754 СПБ ЯI 1,947,076 - 0 40
Rouble 1742-1758

Moscow type
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Bitkin Sales Sales
1742 ММД V-shaped corsage 289,343 - 0 1401742 ММД Corsage is straight 289,343 R1 0 831742 ММД The head is small, shifted to the left 289,343 R1 0 41742 ММД Petersburg edge Inscription 289,343 R4 0 51743 ММД Corsage is straight 677,326 - 0 641743 ММД V-shaped corsage 677,326 - 0 2371744 ММД 373,000 R1 0 1341744 ММД Restrike 373,000 R3 0 11745 ММД 553,860 - 0 1851746 ММД 391,360 - 0 1081747 ММД 249,079 R 1 1231748 ММД 100,000 - 0 551749 ММД 847,950 - 0 2691750 ММД 1,026,529 - 0 2951751 ММД 1,083,350 - 0 2821751 ММД А NaN - 0 371752 ММД I - R1 0 351752 ММД Е 788,007 - 0 2081752 ММД IШ - - 0 1201753 ММД IШ - R1 0 21753 ММД IП 596,817 - 0 1471754 ММД МБ The order ribbon is wide - R1 0 401754 ММД МБ The order ribbon is narrow - - 0 1101754 ММД IП The order ribbon is wide 1,182,785 R1 0 141754 ММД IП The order ribbon is narrow 1,182,785 - 0 81754 ММД ЕI Large crown over the eagle - - 0 1851754 ММД ЕI Small crown over the eagle - R2 0 91755 ММД МБ 594,350 - 1 2081756 ММД МБ 217,000 - 0 951757 ММД МБ 338,770 - 0 1321758 ММД ЕI 116,000 - 0 57
Rouble 1754-1757

Portrait by B. Scott
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Bitkin Sales Sales
1754 СПБ IМ - - 0 4621754 СПБ ЯI - - 0 911755 СПБ IМ 1,836,375 - 0 1091755 СПБ ЯI - - 1 4371756 СПБ IМ 1,943,560 - 1 5421756 СПБ ЯI - - 0 691757 СПБ ЯI The Eagle of Dacier's work - R1 0 811757 СПБ IМ 535,898 - 0 101
Rouble 1757

Portrait by J. Dacier
Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales
1757 СПБ ЯI R1 0 1091757 СПБ Without mintmasters mark R4 0 0
Rouble 1757-1761

Portrait by Timofey Ivanov
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Bitkin Sales Sales
1757 СПБ ЯI - R3 0 151758 СПБ НК Pearls under the crown - - 0 291758 СПБ НК Without pearls under the crown - - 0 1381758 СПБ ЯI 600,190 - 0 821759 СПБ НК - R 0 961759 СПБ ЯI 600,782 - 0 2081760 СПБ ЯI 279,000 R 0 1551761 СПБ ЯI Two short curls on the shoulder 391,400 R 0 241761 СПБ ЯI One long curl on the shoulder 391,400 R1 0 241761 СПБ НК - R 0 154
