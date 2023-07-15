Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1757 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" (Russia, Elizabeth)
Photo by: Empire
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 25,85 g
- Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
- Diameter 40 - 42 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1757
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1757 "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" with mark СПБ ЯI. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 733 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 140,000. Bidding took place February 4, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- AURORA (1)
- Empire (2)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- Rare Coins (3)
- RedSquare (2)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller AURORA
Date June 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
15801 $
Price in auction currency 1100000 RUB
Seller Katz
Date September 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
7877 $
Price in auction currency 7200 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1757 "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search