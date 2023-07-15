Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1757 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Rouble 1757 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Rouble 1757 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 40 - 42 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1757
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1757 "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" with mark СПБ ЯI. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 733 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 140,000. Bidding took place February 4, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Empire (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • RedSquare (2)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Rouble 1757 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Russia Rouble 1757 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1757 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Russia Rouble 1757 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1757 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Rare Coins - October 2, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1757 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction RedSquare - May 2, 2021
Russia Rouble 1757 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction RedSquare - May 2, 2021
Seller RedSquare
Date May 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1757 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction RedSquare - January 31, 2021
Russia Rouble 1757 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction RedSquare - January 31, 2021
Seller RedSquare
Date January 31, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1757 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction AURORA - June 1, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date June 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
15801 $
Price in auction currency 1100000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1757 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Katz - September 26, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
7877 $
Price in auction currency 7200 EUR
Russia Rouble 1757 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Empire - June 2, 2018
Seller Empire
Date June 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1757 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Rare Coins - June 10, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1757 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Rare Coins - December 14, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1757 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Künker - February 4, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1757 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1757 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Alexander - March 28, 2014
Russia Rouble 1757 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Alexander - March 28, 2014
Seller Alexander
Date March 28, 2014
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1757 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Empire - March 15, 2013
Seller Empire
Date March 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1757 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Alexander - September 28, 2012
Russia Rouble 1757 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Alexander - September 28, 2012
Seller Alexander
Date September 28, 2012
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1757 "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

