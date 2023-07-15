Rouble 1757 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1757 "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" with mark СПБ ЯI. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 733 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 140,000. Bidding took place February 4, 2016.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (3) XF (6) VF (5) Condition (slab) AU53 (1) XF45 (1) VF30 (2) DETAILS (2) Service RNGA (2)