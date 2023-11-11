Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1759 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" (Russia, Elizabeth)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 25,85 g
- Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
- Diameter 40 - 42 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1759
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (96) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1759 "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" with mark СПБ НК. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1569 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 18,000. Bidding took place January 6, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (26)
- AURORA (8)
- CNG (1)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Empire (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (4)
- Grün (2)
- Höhn (4)
- Imperial Coin (6)
- Katz (5)
- Künker (9)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- MUNZE (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Rare Coins (10)
- Rauch (2)
- Russian Heritage (7)
- SINCONA (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- Знак (2)
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1449 $
Price in auction currency 135000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
1383 $
Price in auction currency 126475 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date May 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 25, 2022
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1759 "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search