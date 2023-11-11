Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1759 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Rouble 1759 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Rouble 1759 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 40 - 42 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1759
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (96) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1759 "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" with mark СПБ НК. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1569 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 18,000. Bidding took place January 6, 2008.

Russia Rouble 1759 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1759 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1759 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1449 $
Price in auction currency 135000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1759 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Russia Rouble 1759 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
1383 $
Price in auction currency 126475 RUB
Russia Rouble 1759 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price


Russia Rouble 1759 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Russia Rouble 1759 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price


Russia Rouble 1759 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price


Russia Rouble 1759 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price


Russia Rouble 1759 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction MUNZE - May 31, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date May 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price


Russia Rouble 1759 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Rare Coins - May 13, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU53
Selling price


Russia Rouble 1759 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Russia Rouble 1759 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price


Russia Rouble 1759 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Russian Heritage - December 25, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 25, 2022
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price


Russia Rouble 1759 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - November 17, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price


Russia Rouble 1759 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction AURORA - July 28, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date July 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price


Russia Rouble 1759 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Russia Rouble 1759 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition AU53
Selling price


Russia Rouble 1759 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1759 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Russia Rouble 1759 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU53
Selling price


Russia Rouble 1759 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Russia Rouble 1759 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price


Russia Rouble 1759 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Russian Heritage - February 5, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price


Russia Rouble 1759 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Katz - October 24, 2021
Seller Katz
Date October 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price


Russia Rouble 1759 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Russian Heritage - October 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price


Russia Rouble 1759 СПБ НК "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Russian Heritage - October 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price



Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1759 "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

