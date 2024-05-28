Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1741 СПБ "Petersburg type" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Rouble 1741 СПБ "Petersburg type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Rouble 1741 СПБ "Petersburg type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 40 - 42 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1741
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1741 "Petersburg type" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1081 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 9,500. Bidding took place January 6, 2011.

Russia Rouble 1741 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2824 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Russia Rouble 1741 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1231 $
Price in auction currency 1100 CHF
Russia Rouble 1741 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction AURORA - July 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1741 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1741 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1741 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2023
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1741 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1741 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1741 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Russiancoin - May 12, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1741 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Russiancoin - April 14, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 14, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1741 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Goldberg - February 14, 2022
Seller Goldberg
Date February 14, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date February 14, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1741 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Rare Coins - September 23, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1741 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Rare Coins - September 23, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1741 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction BAC - July 7, 2020
Seller BAC
Date July 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1741 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - July 15, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date July 15, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date July 15, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1741 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1741 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - May 6, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date May 6, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date May 6, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1741 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1741 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1741 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction BAC - December 19, 2019
Seller BAC
Date December 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1741 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Imperial Coin - November 26, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 26, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 26, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1741 "Petersburg type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

