Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1741 СПБ "Petersburg type" (Russia, Elizabeth)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 25,85 g
- Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
- Diameter 40 - 42 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1741
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (74) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1741 "Petersburg type" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1081 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 9,500. Bidding took place January 6, 2011.
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2824 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1231 $
Price in auction currency 1100 CHF
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price

Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price

Seller Russiancoin
Date May 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price

Seller Goldberg
Date February 14, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price

Seller Alexander
Date July 15, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price

