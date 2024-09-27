Catalog
Coins of Russia 1741
Select a category
All
Silver
Copper
Pattern
Silver coins (Ivan VI Antonovich)
Rouble 1741 ММД Moscow type
The inscription goes behind the bust
Average price
21000 $
Sales
0
53
Rouble 1741 ММД Moscow type
The inscription does not reach the bust
Average price
16000 $
Sales
0
17
Rouble 1741 СПБ Petersburg type
Patterned edge
Average price
45000 $
Sales
0
21
Rouble 1741 СПБ Petersburg type
Edge inscription
Average price
8100 $
Sales
0
402
Rouble 1741 СПБ Petersburg type
The orb divides the inscription
Average price
190000 $
Sales
0
1
Poltina 1741 СПБ Petersburg type
Edge mesh
Average price
310000 $
Sales
0
1
Poltina 1741 СПБ Petersburg type
Edge inscription
Average price
6900 $
Sales
0
99
Poltina 1741 ММД Moscow type
Average price
19000 $
Sales
0
32
Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1741 ММД
"САМОД ВСЕРОС"
Average price
2300 $
Sales
0
147
Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1741 ММД
"САМД ВСЕРОСС"
Average price
2000 $
Sales
0
4
Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1741 ММД
Restrike
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
Copper coins
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1741
Average price
50 $
Sales
1
189
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1741
Average price
50 $
Sales
0
58
Pattern coins
Polupoltinnik 1741 СПБ Pattern
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1741 СПБ Pattern
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
Silver coins (Elizabeth)
Rouble 1741 СПБ Half Body Portrait
Average price
8500 $
Sales
0
126
Rouble 1741 СПБ Petersburg type
Portrait without a cloak
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
Rouble 1741 СПБ Petersburg type
Average price
1400 $
Sales
0
74
Polupoltinnik 1741
Restrike
Average price
21000 $
Sales
0
5
