Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Coins of Russia 1741

Silver coins (Ivan VI Antonovich)

Obverse Rouble 1741 ММД Moscow type
Reverse Rouble 1741 ММД Moscow type
Rouble 1741 ММД Moscow type The inscription goes behind the bust
Average price 21000 $
Sales
0 53
Obverse Rouble 1741 ММД Moscow type
Reverse Rouble 1741 ММД Moscow type
Rouble 1741 ММД Moscow type The inscription does not reach the bust
Average price 16000 $
Sales
0 17
Obverse Rouble 1741 СПБ Petersburg type
Reverse Rouble 1741 СПБ Petersburg type
Rouble 1741 СПБ Petersburg type Patterned edge
Average price 45000 $
Sales
0 21
Obverse Rouble 1741 СПБ Petersburg type
Reverse Rouble 1741 СПБ Petersburg type
Rouble 1741 СПБ Petersburg type Edge inscription
Average price 8100 $
Sales
0 402
Obverse Rouble 1741 СПБ Petersburg type
Reverse Rouble 1741 СПБ Petersburg type
Rouble 1741 СПБ Petersburg type The orb divides the inscription
Average price 190000 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse Poltina 1741 СПБ Petersburg type
Reverse Poltina 1741 СПБ Petersburg type
Poltina 1741 СПБ Petersburg type Edge mesh
Average price 310000 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse Poltina 1741 СПБ Petersburg type
Reverse Poltina 1741 СПБ Petersburg type
Poltina 1741 СПБ Petersburg type Edge inscription
Average price 6900 $
Sales
0 99
Obverse Poltina 1741 ММД Moscow type
Reverse Poltina 1741 ММД Moscow type
Poltina 1741 ММД Moscow type
Average price 19000 $
Sales
0 32
Obverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1741 ММД
Reverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1741 ММД
Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1741 ММД "САМОД ВСЕРОС"
Average price 2300 $
Sales
0 147
Obverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1741 ММД
Reverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1741 ММД
Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1741 ММД "САМД ВСЕРОСС"
Average price 2000 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1741 ММД
Reverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1741 ММД
Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1741 ММД Restrike
Average price
Sales
0 0

Copper coins

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1741
Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1741
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1741
Average price 50 $
Sales
1 189
Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1741
Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1741
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1741
Average price 50 $
Sales
0 58

Pattern coins

Obverse Polupoltinnik 1741 СПБ Pattern
Reverse Polupoltinnik 1741 СПБ Pattern
Polupoltinnik 1741 СПБ Pattern
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1741 СПБ Pattern
Reverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1741 СПБ Pattern
Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1741 СПБ Pattern
Average price
Sales
0 0

Silver coins (Elizabeth)

Obverse Rouble 1741 СПБ Half Body Portrait
Reverse Rouble 1741 СПБ Half Body Portrait
Rouble 1741 СПБ Half Body Portrait
Average price 8500 $
Sales
0 126
Obverse Rouble 1741 СПБ Petersburg type
Reverse Rouble 1741 СПБ Petersburg type
Rouble 1741 СПБ Petersburg type Portrait without a cloak
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Rouble 1741 СПБ Petersburg type
Reverse Rouble 1741 СПБ Petersburg type
Rouble 1741 СПБ Petersburg type
Average price 1400 $
Sales
0 74
Obverse Polupoltinnik 1741
Reverse Polupoltinnik 1741
Polupoltinnik 1741 Restrike
Average price 21000 $
Sales
0 5
