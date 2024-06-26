Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1741 (Russia, Ivan VI Antonovich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1741 . This copper coin from the times of Ivan VI Antonovich struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 396 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 320. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.

Сondition AU (5) XF (19) VF (26) F (4) No grade (4) Condition (slab) XF45 (2) XF40 (4) VF35 (1) VF30 (2) VF25 (1) F15 (1) DETAILS (2) BN (2) Service PCGS (2) RNGA (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (2)

AURORA (7)

Baldwin's (1)

Coins and Medals (1)

Höhn (1)

Imperial Coin (9)

Katz (7)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

New York Sale (2)

Numisbalt (3)

Rare Coins (17)

RND (1)

Russian Heritage (4)

SINCONA (2)