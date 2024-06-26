Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1741 (Russia, Ivan VI Antonovich)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1741 - Coin Value - Russia, Ivan VI Antonovich Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1741 - Coin Value - Russia, Ivan VI Antonovich

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,1 g
  • Diameter 18,5 - 20,5 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 600,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Ivan VI Antonovich
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1741
  • Ruler Ivan VI Antonovich (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (58)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1741 . This copper coin from the times of Ivan VI Antonovich struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 396 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 320. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.

Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1741 at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 4000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1741 at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1741 at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1741 at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1741 at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1741 at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1741 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1741 at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1741 at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1741 at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1741 at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1741 at auction Russian Heritage - November 13, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1741 at auction AURORA - July 6, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1741 at auction Russian Heritage - June 19, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1741 at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1741 at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1741 at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1741 at auction AURORA - January 26, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date January 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1741 at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1741 at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1741 at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 7, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

