Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1741 (Russia, Ivan VI Antonovich)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,1 g
- Diameter 18,5 - 20,5 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 600,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Ivan VI Antonovich
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1741
- Ruler Ivan VI Antonovich (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (58)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1741 . This copper coin from the times of Ivan VI Antonovich struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 396 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 320. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- AURORA (7)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Imperial Coin (9)
- Katz (7)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- New York Sale (2)
- Numisbalt (3)
- Rare Coins (17)
- RND (1)
- Russian Heritage (4)
- SINCONA (2)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 4000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date January 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
