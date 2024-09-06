Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Coins catalog of Ivan VI Antonovich (1740-1741)

Total added coins: 19

Period of Ivan VI Antonovich
Coin catalog Ivan VI Antonovich 1740-1741
coin Silver
coin Copper
coin Pattern
Year of the coin

Prices of coins of Ivan VI Antonovich

Photo Description Metal Av. price UNC Av. price PROOF Sales
Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Ivan VI Antonovich
Rouble 1741 ММД "Moscow type". The inscription goes behind the bust
 Silver $21,000 - 0 53Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Ivan VI Antonovich
Rouble 1741 СПБ "Petersburg type". Edge inscription
 Silver $8,100 - 0 402Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Ivan VI Antonovich
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1741
 Copper $50 - 1 190Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Ivan VI Antonovich
Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1741 ММД. "САМОД ВСЕРОС"
 Silver $2,300 - 0 147Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Ivan VI Antonovich
Poltina 1741 СПБ "Petersburg type". Edge inscription
 Silver $6,900 - 0 99Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Ivan VI Antonovich
Poltina 1741 СПБ "Petersburg type". Edge mesh
 Silver $310,000 - 0 1Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Ivan VI Antonovich
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1741
 Copper $50 - 0 58Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Ivan VI Antonovich
Pattern Rouble 1740 СПБ "With the monogram of John Antonovich". Patterned edge
 Silver $3,800,000 - 0 1Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Ivan VI Antonovich
Rouble 1741 СПБ "Petersburg type". The orb divides the inscription
 Silver $190,000 - 0 1Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Ivan VI Antonovich
Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1741 ММД. "САМД ВСЕРОСС"
 Silver $2,000 - 0 4Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Ivan VI Antonovich
Pattern Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1741 СПБ
 Silver - - 0 0Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Ivan VI Antonovich
Poltina 1741 ММД "Moscow type"
 Silver $19,000 - 0 32Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Ivan VI Antonovich
Pattern 2 Kopeks 1740 СПБ "With a portrait of John Antonovich". Restrike
 Copper $12,000 - 0 3Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Ivan VI Antonovich
Rouble 1741 СПБ "Petersburg type". Patterned edge
 Silver $45,000 - 0 21Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Ivan VI Antonovich
Rouble 1741 ММД "Moscow type". The inscription does not reach the bust
 Silver $16,000 - 0 17Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Ivan VI Antonovich
Pattern Polupoltinnik 1741 СПБ
 Silver - - 0 0Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Ivan VI Antonovich
Pattern 2 Kopeks 1740 СПБ "With a portrait of John Antonovich"
 Copper - - 0 0Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Ivan VI Antonovich
Pattern Rouble 1740 СПБ "With the monogram of John Antonovich". Edge inscription
 Silver - - 0 0Coin photo Coin photo
Russia, Ivan VI Antonovich
Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1741 ММД. Restrike
 Silver - - 0 0
Search