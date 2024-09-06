Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Coins catalog of Ivan VI Antonovich (1740-1741)
Coin catalog Ivan VI Antonovich 1740-1741
Prices of coins of Ivan VI Antonovich
Photo Description Metal Av. price UNC Av. price PROOF Sales
Silver $21,000 - 0 53
Russia, Ivan VI Antonovich
Rouble 1741 ММД "Moscow type". The inscription goes behind the bust
Silver $8,100 - 0 402
Russia, Ivan VI Antonovich
Rouble 1741 СПБ "Petersburg type". Edge inscription
Copper $50 - 1 190
Russia, Ivan VI Antonovich
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1741
Silver $2,300 - 0 147
Russia, Ivan VI Antonovich
Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1741 ММД. "САМОД ВСЕРОС"
Silver $6,900 - 0 99
Russia, Ivan VI Antonovich
Poltina 1741 СПБ "Petersburg type". Edge inscription
Silver $310,000 - 0 1
Russia, Ivan VI Antonovich
Poltina 1741 СПБ "Petersburg type". Edge mesh
Copper $50 - 0 58
Russia, Ivan VI Antonovich
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1741
Silver $3,800,000 - 0 1
Russia, Ivan VI Antonovich
Pattern Rouble 1740 СПБ "With the monogram of John Antonovich". Patterned edge
Silver $190,000 - 0 1
Russia, Ivan VI Antonovich
Rouble 1741 СПБ "Petersburg type". The orb divides the inscription
Silver $2,000 - 0 4
Russia, Ivan VI Antonovich
Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1741 ММД. "САМД ВСЕРОСС"
Silver - - 0 0
Russia, Ivan VI Antonovich
Pattern Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1741 СПБ
Silver $19,000 - 0 32
Russia, Ivan VI Antonovich
Poltina 1741 ММД "Moscow type"
Copper $12,000 - 0 3
Russia, Ivan VI Antonovich
Pattern 2 Kopeks 1740 СПБ "With a portrait of John Antonovich". Restrike
Silver $45,000 - 0 21
Russia, Ivan VI Antonovich
Rouble 1741 СПБ "Petersburg type". Patterned edge
Silver $16,000 - 0 17
Russia, Ivan VI Antonovich
Rouble 1741 ММД "Moscow type". The inscription does not reach the bust
Silver - - 0 0
Russia, Ivan VI Antonovich
Pattern Polupoltinnik 1741 СПБ
Copper - - 0 0
Russia, Ivan VI Antonovich
Pattern 2 Kopeks 1740 СПБ "With a portrait of John Antonovich"
Silver - - 0 0
Russia, Ivan VI Antonovich
Pattern Rouble 1740 СПБ "With the monogram of John Antonovich". Edge inscription
Silver - - 0 0
Russia, Ivan VI Antonovich
Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1741 ММД. Restrike
