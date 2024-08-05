Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 2 Kopeks 1740 СПБ "With a portrait of John Antonovich". Restrike (Russia, Ivan VI Antonovich)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Pattern 2 Kopeks 1740 СПБ "With a portrait of John Antonovich" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Ivan VI Antonovich Reverse Pattern 2 Kopeks 1740 СПБ "With a portrait of John Antonovich" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Ivan VI Antonovich

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Ivan VI Antonovich
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1740
  • Ruler Ivan VI Antonovich (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 2 Kopeks 1740 "With a portrait of John Antonovich" with mark СПБ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Ivan VI Antonovich. The record price belongs to the lot 850 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 32,000. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1740 СПБ "With a portrait of John Antonovich" (Pattern) at auction Via - August 5, 2024
Seller Via
Date August 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1740 СПБ "With a portrait of John Antonovich" (Pattern) at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 24, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
304 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1740 СПБ "With a portrait of John Antonovich" (Pattern) at auction Künker - January 29, 2015
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
36155 $
Price in auction currency 32000 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1740 "With a portrait of John Antonovich", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

