Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern 2 Kopeks 1740 СПБ "With a portrait of John Antonovich". Restrike (Russia, Ivan VI Antonovich)
Variety: Restrike
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 2 Kopeks 1740 "With a portrait of John Antonovich" with mark СПБ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Ivan VI Antonovich. The record price belongs to the lot 850 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 32,000. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1740 "With a portrait of John Antonovich", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
