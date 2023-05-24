Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1741 СПБ "Petersburg type". Patterned edge (Russia, Ivan VI Antonovich)
Variety: Patterned edge
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 25,85 g
- Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
- Diameter 40 - 42 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Ivan VI Antonovich
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1741
- Ruler Ivan VI Antonovich (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1741 "Petersburg type" with mark СПБ. Patterned edge. This silver coin from the times of Ivan VI Antonovich struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33 sold at the RND auction for RUB 12,000,000. Bidding took place December 3, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (3)
- CNG (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (5)
- Künker (4)
- Münzenonline (2)
- Rare Coins (2)
- RND (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
8668 $
Price in auction currency 8000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date January 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
9608 $
Price in auction currency 8500 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzenonline
Date October 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date September 28, 2012
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 11, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CNG
Date January 6, 2008
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1741 "Petersburg type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search