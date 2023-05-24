Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1741 СПБ "Petersburg type". Patterned edge (Russia, Ivan VI Antonovich)

Variety: Patterned edge

Obverse Rouble 1741 СПБ "Petersburg type" Patterned edge - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Ivan VI Antonovich Reverse Rouble 1741 СПБ "Petersburg type" Patterned edge - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Ivan VI Antonovich

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 40 - 42 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Ivan VI Antonovich
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1741
  • Ruler Ivan VI Antonovich (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1741 "Petersburg type" with mark СПБ. Patterned edge. This silver coin from the times of Ivan VI Antonovich struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33 sold at the RND auction for RUB 12,000,000. Bidding took place December 3, 2016.

Russia Rouble 1741 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - May 24, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1741 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
8668 $
Price in auction currency 8000 EUR
Russia Rouble 1741 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Künker - January 26, 2022
Seller Künker
Date January 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
9608 $
Price in auction currency 8500 EUR
Russia Rouble 1741 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2020
Condition VF30 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1741 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1741 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Münzenonline - October 25, 2019
Seller Münzenonline
Date October 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1741 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Münzenonline - October 25, 2019
Seller Münzenonline
Date October 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1741 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - August 29, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date August 29, 2018
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1741 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Künker - June 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 29, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1741 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction RND - December 3, 2016
Seller RND
Date December 3, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1741 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Rare Coins - November 12, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1741 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Künker - July 3, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 3, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1741 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1741 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - September 28, 2012
Seller Alexander
Date September 28, 2012
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1741 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2009
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1741 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Künker - September 30, 2009
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1741 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 11, 2009
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 11, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1741 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2008
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1741 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction CNG - January 6, 2008
Seller CNG
Date January 6, 2008
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1741 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2007
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1741 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2004
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1741 "Petersburg type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

