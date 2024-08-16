Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern Rouble 1740 СПБ "With the monogram of John Antonovich". Patterned edge (Russia, Ivan VI Antonovich)

Variety: Patterned edge

Obverse Pattern Rouble 1740 СПБ "With the monogram of John Antonovich" Patterned edge - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Ivan VI Antonovich Reverse Pattern Rouble 1740 СПБ "With the monogram of John Antonovich" Patterned edge - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Ivan VI Antonovich

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 40 - 42 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Ivan VI Antonovich
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1740
  • Ruler Ivan VI Antonovich (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1740 "With the monogram of John Antonovich" with mark СПБ. Patterned edge. This silver coin from the times of Ivan VI Antonovich struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 227 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,600,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Rouble 1740 СПБ "With the monogram of John Antonovich" (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1740 "With the monogram of John Antonovich", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

