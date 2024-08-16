Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern Rouble 1740 СПБ "With the monogram of John Antonovich". Patterned edge (Russia, Ivan VI Antonovich)
Variety: Patterned edge
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 25,85 g
- Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
- Diameter 40 - 42 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Ivan VI Antonovich
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1740
- Ruler Ivan VI Antonovich (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1740 "With the monogram of John Antonovich" with mark СПБ. Patterned edge. This silver coin from the times of Ivan VI Antonovich struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 227 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,600,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- SINCONA (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1740 "With the monogram of John Antonovich", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search