Pattern Rouble 1740 СПБ "With the monogram of John Antonovich". Patterned edge (Russia, Ivan VI Antonovich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1740 "With the monogram of John Antonovich" with mark СПБ. Patterned edge. This silver coin from the times of Ivan VI Antonovich struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 227 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,600,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition AU (1)