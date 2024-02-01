Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1741 СПБ "Petersburg type". Edge inscription (Russia, Ivan VI Antonovich)
Variety: Edge inscription
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 12,93 g
- Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
- Diameter 33 - 35 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 60,301
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Ivan VI Antonovich
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1741
- Ruler Ivan VI Antonovich (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1741 "Petersburg type" with mark СПБ. Edge inscription. This silver coin from the times of Ivan VI Antonovich struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 39 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 130,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
4321 $
Price in auction currency 4000 EUR
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2000 $
Price in auction currency 2000 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 21, 2022
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1741 "Petersburg type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
