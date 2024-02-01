Poltina 1741 СПБ "Petersburg type". Edge inscription (Russia, Ivan VI Antonovich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1741 "Petersburg type" with mark СПБ. Edge inscription. This silver coin from the times of Ivan VI Antonovich struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 39 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 130,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (26) XF (33) VF (30) F (4) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) MS60 (1) AU58 (4) AU55 (3) AU53 (7) AU50 (6) XF45 (5) XF40 (1) VF35 (4) VF30 (1) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (10) RNGA (7)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Alexander (15)

AURORA (1)

Coins and Medals (2)

Coins.ee (1)

DNW (1)

Empire (8)

Gorny & Mosch (7)

Heritage (3)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Katz (1)

Kroha (1)

Künker (15)

London Coins (1)

New York Sale (3)

NIKO (3)

Numisbalt (1)

Rare Coins (8)

Rauch (1)

RND (3)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (5)

SINCONA (14)

Stack's (1)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)