Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1741 ММД. "САМД ВСЕРОСС" (Russia, Ivan VI Antonovich)
Variety: "САМД ВСЕРОСС"
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 2,59 g
- Pure silver (0,0625 oz) 1,9425 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 290,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Ivan VI Antonovich
- Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
- Year 1741
- Ruler Ivan VI Antonovich (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1741 with mark ММД. "САМД ВСЕРОСС". This silver coin from the times of Ivan VI Antonovich struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 182 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 172,500. Bidding took place October 2, 2021.
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
2374 $
Price in auction currency 172500 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition VF30
Selling price
2000 $
Price in auction currency 2000 USD
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition F15
Selling price
