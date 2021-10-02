Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1741 ММД. "САМД ВСЕРОСС" (Russia, Ivan VI Antonovich)

Variety: "САМД ВСЕРОСС"

Obverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1741 ММД "САМД ВСЕРОСС" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Ivan VI Antonovich Reverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1741 ММД "САМД ВСЕРОСС" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Ivan VI Antonovich

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 2,59 g
  • Pure silver (0,0625 oz) 1,9425 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 290,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Ivan VI Antonovich
  • Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
  • Year 1741
  • Ruler Ivan VI Antonovich (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1741 with mark ММД. "САМД ВСЕРОСС". This silver coin from the times of Ivan VI Antonovich struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 182 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 172,500. Bidding took place October 2, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1741 ММД at auction Rare Coins - October 2, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
2374 $
Price in auction currency 172500 RUB
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1741 ММД at auction Rare Coins - June 10, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition VF30
Selling price
2000 $
Price in auction currency 2000 USD
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1741 ММД at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition F15
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1741 ММД at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2004
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1741 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

