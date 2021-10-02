Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1741 ММД. "САМД ВСЕРОСС" (Russia, Ivan VI Antonovich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1741 with mark ММД. "САМД ВСЕРОСС". This silver coin from the times of Ivan VI Antonovich struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 182 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 172,500. Bidding took place October 2, 2021.

Сondition VF (3) F (1) Condition (slab) VF30 (2) F15 (1)