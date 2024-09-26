Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern Rouble 1740 СПБ "With the monogram of John Antonovich". Edge inscription (Russia, Ivan VI Antonovich)
Variety: Edge inscription
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 25,85 g
- Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
- Diameter 40 - 42 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Ivan VI Antonovich
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1740
- Ruler Ivan VI Antonovich (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Pattern
