Poltina 1741 СПБ "Petersburg type". Edge mesh (Russia, Ivan VI Antonovich)

Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 12,93 g
- Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
- Diameter 33 - 35 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 60,301
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Ivan VI Antonovich
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1741
- Ruler Ivan VI Antonovich (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1741 "Petersburg type" with mark СПБ. Edge mesh. This silver coin from the times of Ivan VI Antonovich struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 65 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 310,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2017.
