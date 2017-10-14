Poltina 1741 СПБ "Petersburg type". Edge mesh (Russia, Ivan VI Antonovich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1741 "Petersburg type" with mark СПБ. Edge mesh. This silver coin from the times of Ivan VI Antonovich struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 65 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 310,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2017.

Сondition AU (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) Service RNGA (1)