Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1741 СПБ "Petersburg type". Edge mesh (Russia, Ivan VI Antonovich)

Variety: Edge mesh

Obverse Poltina 1741 СПБ "Petersburg type" Edge mesh - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Ivan VI Antonovich Reverse Poltina 1741 СПБ "Petersburg type" Edge mesh - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Ivan VI Antonovich

Photo by: Russian Heritage

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 12,93 g
  • Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
  • Diameter 33 - 35 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 60,301

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Ivan VI Antonovich
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1741
  • Ruler Ivan VI Antonovich (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1741 "Petersburg type" with mark СПБ. Edge mesh. This silver coin from the times of Ivan VI Antonovich struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 65 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 310,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2017.

Russia Poltina 1741 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Russian Heritage - October 14, 2017
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 14, 2017
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1741 "Petersburg type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

