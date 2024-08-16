Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1741 СПБ "Petersburg type". The orb divides the inscription (Russia, Ivan VI Antonovich)

Variety: The orb divides the inscription

Obverse Rouble 1741 СПБ "Petersburg type" The orb divides the inscription - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Ivan VI Antonovich Reverse Rouble 1741 СПБ "Petersburg type" The orb divides the inscription - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Ivan VI Antonovich

Photo by: RND

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 40 - 42 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Ivan VI Antonovich
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1741
  • Ruler Ivan VI Antonovich (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1741 "Petersburg type" with mark СПБ. The orb divides the inscription. This silver coin from the times of Ivan VI Antonovich struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34 sold at the RND auction for RUB 12,000,000. Bidding took place December 3, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • RND (1)
Russia Rouble 1741 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction RND - December 3, 2016
Seller RND
Date December 3, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1741 "Petersburg type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Ivan VI Antonovich Coins of Russia in 1741 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
