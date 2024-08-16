Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1741 СПБ "Petersburg type". The orb divides the inscription (Russia, Ivan VI Antonovich)
Variety: The orb divides the inscription
Photo by: RND
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 25,85 g
- Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
- Diameter 40 - 42 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Ivan VI Antonovich
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1741
- Ruler Ivan VI Antonovich (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1741 "Petersburg type" with mark СПБ. The orb divides the inscription. This silver coin from the times of Ivan VI Antonovich struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34 sold at the RND auction for RUB 12,000,000. Bidding took place December 3, 2016.
Сondition
- All companies
- RND (1)
