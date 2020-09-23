Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1741 ММД "Moscow type". The inscription does not reach the bust (Russia, Ivan VI Antonovich)
Variety: The inscription does not reach the bust
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 25,85 g
- Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
- Diameter 40 - 42 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Ivan VI Antonovich
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1741
- Ruler Ivan VI Antonovich (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1741 "Moscow type" with mark ММД. The inscription does not reach the bust. This silver coin from the times of Ivan VI Antonovich struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8236 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 75,000. Bidding took place October 16, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
24704 $
Price in auction currency 1800000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
7243 $
Price in auction currency 550000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 11, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller HAYNAULT
Date April 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 23, 2019
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 7, 2019
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 9, 2018
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2008
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
