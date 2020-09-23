Rouble 1741 ММД "Moscow type". The inscription does not reach the bust (Russia, Ivan VI Antonovich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1741 "Moscow type" with mark ММД. The inscription does not reach the bust. This silver coin from the times of Ivan VI Antonovich struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8236 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 75,000. Bidding took place October 16, 2008.

Сondition AU (3) XF (8) VF (6) Condition (slab) AU58 (2) AU55 (1) XF45 (1) XF40 (2) VF35 (1) VF30 (1) Service NGC (1)