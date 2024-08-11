Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1741 ММД. Restrike (Russia, Ivan VI Antonovich)

Variety: Restrike

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 2,59 g
  • Pure silver (0,0625 oz) 1,9425 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 290,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Ivan VI Antonovich
  • Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
  • Year 1741
  • Ruler Ivan VI Antonovich (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

