Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1741 ММД. Restrike (Russia, Ivan VI Antonovich)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 2,59 g
- Pure silver (0,0625 oz) 1,9425 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 290,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Ivan VI Antonovich
- Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
- Year 1741
- Ruler Ivan VI Antonovich (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1741 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
