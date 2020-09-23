Poltina 1741 ММД "Moscow type" (Russia, Ivan VI Antonovich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1741 "Moscow type" with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Ivan VI Antonovich struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 35 sold at the RND auction for RUB 10,000,000. Bidding took place December 3, 2016.

