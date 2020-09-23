Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1741 ММД "Moscow type" (Russia, Ivan VI Antonovich)

Obverse Poltina 1741 ММД "Moscow type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Ivan VI Antonovich Reverse Poltina 1741 ММД "Moscow type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Ivan VI Antonovich

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 12,93 g
  • Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
  • Diameter 33 - 35 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Ivan VI Antonovich
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1741
  • Ruler Ivan VI Antonovich (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1741 "Moscow type" with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Ivan VI Antonovich struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 35 sold at the RND auction for RUB 10,000,000. Bidding took place December 3, 2016.

Russia Poltina 1741 ММД "Moscow type" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
21540 $
Price in auction currency 20000 CHF
Russia Poltina 1741 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Empire - September 17, 2021
Seller Empire
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF40 RNGA
Selling price
11033 $
Price in auction currency 800000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1741 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition XF40 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1741 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - May 5, 2021
Russia Poltina 1741 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - May 5, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date May 5, 2021
Condition XF40 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1741 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Empire - February 27, 2021
Seller Empire
Date February 27, 2021
Condition XF40 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1741 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Empire - January 23, 2021
Seller Empire
Date January 23, 2021
Condition XF40 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1741 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - September 23, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1741 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Imperial Coin - July 7, 2020
Russia Poltina 1741 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Imperial Coin - July 7, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 7, 2020
Condition XF40 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1741 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - June 17, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1741 ММД "Moscow type" at auction HAYNAULT - April 28, 2020
Seller HAYNAULT
Date April 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1741 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1741 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1741 ММД "Moscow type" at auction WAG - April 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date April 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1741 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Imperial Coin - September 16, 2018
Russia Poltina 1741 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Imperial Coin - September 16, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 16, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1741 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Russian Heritage - October 14, 2017
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 14, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1741 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - June 10, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1741 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - June 10, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1741 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Imperial Coin - May 21, 2017
Russia Poltina 1741 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Imperial Coin - May 21, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 21, 2017
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1741 ММД "Moscow type" at auction RND - December 3, 2016
Russia Poltina 1741 ММД "Moscow type" at auction RND - December 3, 2016
Seller RND
Date December 3, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1741 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 9, 2015
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 9, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1741 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - April 25, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 25, 2015
Condition VF35
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1741 "Moscow type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

