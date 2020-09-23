Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1741 ММД "Moscow type" (Russia, Ivan VI Antonovich)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 12,93 g
- Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
- Diameter 33 - 35 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Ivan VI Antonovich
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1741
- Ruler Ivan VI Antonovich (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1741 "Moscow type" with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Ivan VI Antonovich struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 35 sold at the RND auction for RUB 10,000,000. Bidding took place December 3, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- Empire (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (4)
- HAYNAULT (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (3)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (4)
- New York Sale (1)
- Rare Coins (7)
- RND (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- WAG (1)
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
21540 $
Price in auction currency 20000 CHF
Seller Empire
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF40 RNGA
Selling price
11033 $
Price in auction currency 800000 RUB
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition XF40 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date May 5, 2021
Condition XF40 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date February 27, 2021
Condition XF40 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HAYNAULT
Date April 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 16, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 14, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 21, 2017
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 9, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1741 "Moscow type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search