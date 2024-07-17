Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1741 (Russia, Ivan VI Antonovich)
Photo by: Auctiones GmbH
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,19 g
- Diameter 23 - 24 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 18,200,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Ivan VI Antonovich
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1741
- Ruler Ivan VI Antonovich (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (189)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1741 . This copper coin from the times of Ivan VI Antonovich struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 153 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 380. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 30 GBP
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 8000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
