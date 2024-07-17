Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1741 (Russia, Ivan VI Antonovich)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1741 - Coin Value - Russia, Ivan VI Antonovich Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1741 - Coin Value - Russia, Ivan VI Antonovich

Photo by: Auctiones GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,19 g
  • Diameter 23 - 24 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 18,200,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Ivan VI Antonovich
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1741
  • Ruler Ivan VI Antonovich (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (189)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1741 . This copper coin from the times of Ivan VI Antonovich struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 153 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 380. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1741 at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 30 GBP
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1741 at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 8000 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1741 at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1741 at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1741 at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1741 at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition XF40 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1741 at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1741 at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1741 at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1741 at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1741 at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1741 at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1741 at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1741 at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1741 at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1741 at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1741 at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1741 at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1741 at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1741 at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1741 at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1741 at auction Al Sur del Mundo - August 11, 2024
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1741 at auction Al Sur del Mundo - August 11, 2024
Seller Al Sur del Mundo
Date August 11, 2024
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1741 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

