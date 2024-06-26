Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1741 ММД. "САМОД ВСЕРОС" (Russia, Ivan VI Antonovich)

Variety: "САМОД ВСЕРОС"

Obverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1741 ММД "САМОД ВСЕРОС" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Ivan VI Antonovich Reverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1741 ММД "САМОД ВСЕРОС" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Ivan VI Antonovich

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 2,59 g
  • Pure silver (0,0625 oz) 1,9425 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 290,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Ivan VI Antonovich
  • Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
  • Year 1741
  • Ruler Ivan VI Antonovich (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1741 with mark ММД. "САМОД ВСЕРОС". This silver coin from the times of Ivan VI Antonovich struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 73 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 18,000. Bidding took place March 26, 2010.

Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1741 ММД at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1429 $
Price in auction currency 125000 RUB
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1741 ММД at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
545 $
Price in auction currency 510 EUR
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1741 ММД at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1741 ММД at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1741 ММД at auction Künker - February 1, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1741 ММД at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2024
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1741 ММД at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1741 ММД at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1741 ММД at auction Universum Coins GmbH - November 17, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1741 ММД at auction AURORA - October 27, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1741 ММД at auction AURORA - October 27, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1741 ММД at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1741 ММД at auction Alexander - August 27, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2022
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1741 ММД at auction Empire - July 21, 2022
Seller Empire
Date July 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1741 ММД at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1741 ММД at auction AURORA - May 19, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date May 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1741 ММД at auction AURORA - May 19, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date May 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1741 ММД at auction Katz - May 15, 2022
Seller Katz
Date May 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1741 ММД at auction Stack's - February 24, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date February 24, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1741 ММД at auction AURORA - December 16, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1741 ММД at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1741 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

