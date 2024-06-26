Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1741 ММД. "САМОД ВСЕРОС" (Russia, Ivan VI Antonovich)
Variety: "САМОД ВСЕРОС"
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 2,59 g
- Pure silver (0,0625 oz) 1,9425 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 290,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Ivan VI Antonovich
- Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
- Year 1741
- Ruler Ivan VI Antonovich (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1741 with mark ММД. "САМОД ВСЕРОС". This silver coin from the times of Ivan VI Antonovich struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 73 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 18,000. Bidding took place March 26, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Where to sell?
For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1741 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
