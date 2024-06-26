Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1741 ММД. "САМОД ВСЕРОС" (Russia, Ivan VI Antonovich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1741 with mark ММД. "САМОД ВСЕРОС". This silver coin from the times of Ivan VI Antonovich struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 73 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 18,000. Bidding took place March 26, 2010.

