Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1741 СПБ "Petersburg type". Edge inscription (Russia, Ivan VI Antonovich)
Variety: Edge inscription
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 25,85 g
- Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
- Diameter 40 - 42 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Ivan VI Antonovich
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1741
- Ruler Ivan VI Antonovich (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (402) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1741 "Petersburg type" with mark СПБ. Edge inscription. This silver coin from the times of Ivan VI Antonovich struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1036.1 sold at the RedSquare Auction (Красная Площадь) auction for RUB 7,500,000. Bidding took place December 31, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
9123 $
Price in auction currency 8500 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
5000 $
Price in auction currency 5000 USD
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date January 24, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
Seller Empire
Date December 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1741 "Petersburg type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
