Rouble 1741 СПБ "Petersburg type". Edge inscription (Russia, Ivan VI Antonovich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1741 "Petersburg type" with mark СПБ. Edge inscription. This silver coin from the times of Ivan VI Antonovich struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1036.1 sold at the RedSquare Auction (Красная Площадь) auction for RUB 7,500,000. Bidding took place December 31, 2022.

Сondition UNC (22) AU (110) XF (156) VF (93) F (3) VG (1) No grade (13) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (2) MS62 (3) MS61 (7) MS60 (3) AU58 (14) AU55 (25) AU53 (22) AU50 (12) XF45 (23) XF40 (26) VF35 (7) VF30 (7) VF25 (5) VF20 (1) VG8 (1) DETAILS (11) Service ННР (5) NGC (57) PCGS (11) RNGA (10)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Alexander (56)

AURORA (10)

BAC (17)

Busso Peus (4)

cgb.fr (3)

CNG (2)

Coins and Medals (5)

Coins.ee (3)

DNW (1)

Empire (25)

Frankfurter (2)

Gärtner (1)

Gorny & Mosch (30)

Grün (1)

Heritage (14)

Hess Divo (1)

Höhn (1)

Imperial Coin (10)

Janas (1)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Katz (19)

Kroha (1)

Künker (65)

MDC Monaco (1)

Möller (1)

Münzenonline (1)

New York Sale (5)

Niemczyk (2)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)

Numimarket (2)

Numisbalt (5)

Numismatica Genevensis (1)

Oslo Myntgalleri (1)

Palombo (2)

Rare Coins (46)

Rauch (2)

RedSquare (1)

RND (5)

Russian Heritage (10)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

SINCONA (24)

Sonntag (2)

Stack's (1)

Teutoburger (1)

V. GADOURY (2)

Via (1)

WAG (1)

WCN (3)

Westfälische (1)

Знак (5)