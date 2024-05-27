Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1741 СПБ "Petersburg type". Edge inscription (Russia, Ivan VI Antonovich)

Variety: Edge inscription

Obverse Rouble 1741 СПБ "Petersburg type" Edge inscription - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Ivan VI Antonovich Reverse Rouble 1741 СПБ "Petersburg type" Edge inscription - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Ivan VI Antonovich

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 40 - 42 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Ivan VI Antonovich
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1741
  • Ruler Ivan VI Antonovich (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1741 "Petersburg type" with mark СПБ. Edge inscription. This silver coin from the times of Ivan VI Antonovich struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1036.1 sold at the RedSquare Auction (Красная Площадь) auction for RUB 7,500,000. Bidding took place December 31, 2022.

Russia Rouble 1741 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1741 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
9123 $
Price in auction currency 8500 EUR
Russia Rouble 1741 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1741 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Via - May 27, 2024
Seller Via
Date May 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1741 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
5000 $
Price in auction currency 5000 USD
Russia Rouble 1741 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1741 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1741 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Künker - February 1, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1741 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - January 24, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date January 24, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1741 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1741 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Empire - December 16, 2023
Seller Empire
Date December 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1741 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1741 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1741 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1741 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1741 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1741 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1741 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1741 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1741 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1741 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Search