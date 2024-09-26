Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1741 СПБ (Russia, Ivan VI Antonovich)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 2,59 g
- Pure silver (0,0625 oz) 1,9425 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Ivan VI Antonovich
- Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
- Year 1741
- Ruler Ivan VI Antonovich (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Pattern
