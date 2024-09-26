Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1741 СПБ (Russia, Ivan VI Antonovich)

Obverse Pattern Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1741 СПБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Ivan VI Antonovich Reverse Pattern Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1741 СПБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Ivan VI Antonovich

Photo by: Биткин

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 2,59 g
  • Pure silver (0,0625 oz) 1,9425 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Ivan VI Antonovich
  • Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
  • Year 1741
  • Ruler Ivan VI Antonovich (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (0)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1741 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

