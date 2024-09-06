Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern Polupoltinnik 1741 СПБ (Russia, Ivan VI Antonovich)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 6,46 g
- Pure silver (0,1666 oz) 5,1809 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Ivan VI Antonovich
- Denomination Polupoltinnik
- Year 1741
- Ruler Ivan VI Antonovich (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (0)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1741 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
