Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern Polupoltinnik 1741 СПБ (Russia, Ivan VI Antonovich)

Obverse Pattern Polupoltinnik 1741 СПБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Ivan VI Antonovich Reverse Pattern Polupoltinnik 1741 СПБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Ivan VI Antonovich

Photo by: Биткин

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 6,46 g
  • Pure silver (0,1666 oz) 5,1809 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Ivan VI Antonovich
  • Denomination Polupoltinnik
  • Year 1741
  • Ruler Ivan VI Antonovich (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (0)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

