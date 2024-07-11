Rouble 1741 СПБ "Half Body Portrait" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1741 "Half Body Portrait" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 40 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 130,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.

