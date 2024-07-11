Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1741 СПБ "Half Body Portrait" (Russia, Elizabeth)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 25,85 g
- Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
- Diameter 40 - 42 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1741
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (126)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1741 "Half Body Portrait" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 40 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 130,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (33)
- AURORA (7)
- Coins and Medals (5)
- Empire (15)
- Gorny & Mosch (4)
- Heritage (4)
- Höhn (1)
- Imperial Coin (7)
- Katz (6)
- Künker (14)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- New York Sale (2)
- NIKO (3)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (9)
- Rauch (1)
- RND (3)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (4)
- SINCONA (3)
- Spink (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
28622 $
Price in auction currency 2650000 RUB
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
10862 $
Price in auction currency 10000 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date September 21, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2022
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date March 9, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1741 "Half Body Portrait", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search