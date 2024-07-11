Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1741 СПБ "Half Body Portrait" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Rouble 1741 СПБ "Half Body Portrait" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Rouble 1741 СПБ "Half Body Portrait" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 40 - 42 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1741
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (126)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1741 "Half Body Portrait" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 40 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 130,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.

Seller Empire
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
28622 $
Price in auction currency 2650000 RUB
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
10862 $
Price in auction currency 10000 EUR
Russia Rouble 1741 СПБ "Half Body Portrait" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1741 СПБ "Half Body Portrait" at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1741 СПБ "Half Body Portrait" at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1741 СПБ "Half Body Portrait" at auction Alexander - September 21, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date September 21, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1741 СПБ "Half Body Portrait" at auction Alexander - August 27, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2022
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1741 СПБ "Half Body Portrait" at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1741 СПБ "Half Body Portrait" at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1741 СПБ "Half Body Portrait" at auction Empire - June 16, 2022
Seller Empire
Date June 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1741 СПБ "Half Body Portrait" at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1741 СПБ "Half Body Portrait" at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1741 СПБ "Half Body Portrait" at auction Empire - March 4, 2022
Seller Empire
Date March 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1741 СПБ "Half Body Portrait" at auction Alexander - March 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date March 9, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1741 СПБ "Half Body Portrait" at auction Heritage - January 23, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1741 СПБ "Half Body Portrait" at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Seller RND
Date December 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price

