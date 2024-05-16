Polupoltinnik 1741. Restrike (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1741 . Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 5,000,000. Bidding took place April 6, 2024.

Сondition UNC (3) F (2) Condition (slab) MS63 (3) PL (3) Service RNGA (3)