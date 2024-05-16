Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polupoltinnik 1741. Restrike (Russia, Elizabeth)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 6,46 g
- Pure silver (0,1666 oz) 5,1809 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Polupoltinnik
- Year 1741
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1741 . Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 5,000,000. Bidding took place April 6, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Russian Heritage (3)
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS63 PL RNGA
Selling price
54007 $
Price in auction currency 5000000 RUB
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
