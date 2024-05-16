Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polupoltinnik 1741. Restrike (Russia, Elizabeth)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Polupoltinnik 1741 Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Polupoltinnik 1741 Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Russian Heritage

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 6,46 g
  • Pure silver (0,1666 oz) 5,1809 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Polupoltinnik
  • Year 1741
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1741 . Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 5,000,000. Bidding took place April 6, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
Russia Polupoltinnik 1741 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 16, 2024
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1741 at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Russia Polupoltinnik 1741 at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS63 PL RNGA
Selling price
54007 $
Price in auction currency 5000000 RUB
Russia Polupoltinnik 1741 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Russia Polupoltinnik 1741 at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2020
Condition MS63 PL RNGA
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1741 at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2017
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2017
Condition MS63 PL RNGA
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1741 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

