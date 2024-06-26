Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1752 СПБ IM "Petersburg type" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Rouble 1752 СПБ IM "Petersburg type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Rouble 1752 СПБ IM "Petersburg type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 40 - 42 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 967,558

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1752
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (86) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1752 "Petersburg type" with mark СПБ IM. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 80 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 9,000. Bidding took place November 21, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (7)
  • AURORA (14)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (4)
  • Heritage (11)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Imperial Coin (4)
  • Katz (4)
  • Künker (9)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • NIKO (8)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Roxbury’s (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • Знак (3)
Russia Rouble 1752 СПБ IM "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1752 СПБ IM "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1752 СПБ IM "Petersburg type" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
434 $
Price in auction currency 38000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1752 СПБ IM "Petersburg type" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
378 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Russia Rouble 1752 СПБ IM "Petersburg type" at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1752 СПБ IM "Petersburg type" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1752 СПБ IM "Petersburg type" at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1752 СПБ IM "Petersburg type" at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1752 СПБ IM "Petersburg type" at auction Empire - June 1, 2023
Seller Empire
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1752 СПБ IM "Petersburg type" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Russia Rouble 1752 СПБ IM "Petersburg type" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1752 СПБ IM "Petersburg type" at auction Katz - April 6, 2023
Seller Katz
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1752 СПБ IM "Petersburg type" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1752 СПБ IM "Petersburg type" at auction Roxbury’s - March 3, 2023
Seller Roxbury’s
Date March 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1752 СПБ IM "Petersburg type" at auction Знак - February 10, 2023
Seller Знак
Date February 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1752 СПБ IM "Petersburg type" at auction Знак - December 2, 2022
Seller Знак
Date December 2, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1752 СПБ IM "Petersburg type" at auction Russiancoin - April 14, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 14, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1752 СПБ IM "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Russia Rouble 1752 СПБ IM "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1752 СПБ IM "Petersburg type" at auction AURORA - March 24, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date March 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1752 СПБ IM "Petersburg type" at auction Denga1700 - February 19, 2022
Russia Rouble 1752 СПБ IM "Petersburg type" at auction Denga1700 - February 19, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date February 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1752 СПБ IM "Petersburg type" at auction Heritage - January 23, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1752 СПБ IM "Petersburg type" at auction Знак - December 3, 2021
Seller Знак
Date December 3, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1752 СПБ IM "Petersburg type" at auction AURORA - November 25, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date November 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price

For the sale of Rouble 1752 "Petersburg type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

