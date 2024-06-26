Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1752 СПБ IM "Petersburg type" (Russia, Elizabeth)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 25,85 g
- Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
- Diameter 40 - 42 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 967,558
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1752
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1752 "Petersburg type" with mark СПБ IM. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 80 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 9,000. Bidding took place November 21, 2021.
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
434 $
Price in auction currency 38000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
378 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Roxbury’s
Date March 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 14, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Seller Denga1700
Date February 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
