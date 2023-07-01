Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1761 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov". Two short curls on the shoulder (Russia, Elizabeth)
Variety: Two short curls on the shoulder
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 25,85 g
- Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
- Diameter 40 - 42 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 391,400
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1761
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1761 "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" with mark СПБ ЯI. Two short curls on the shoulder. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 720 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place January 26, 2022.
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
1689 $
Price in auction currency 150000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
829 $
Price in auction currency 90000 RUB
Seller Künker
Date January 26, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2017
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date December 3, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date April 2, 2016
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date September 26, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
