Rouble 1761 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov". Two short curls on the shoulder (Russia, Elizabeth)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1761 "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" with mark СПБ ЯI. Two short curls on the shoulder. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 720 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place January 26, 2022.

