Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1761 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov". Two short curls on the shoulder (Russia, Elizabeth)

Variety: Two short curls on the shoulder

Obverse Rouble 1761 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" Two short curls on the shoulder - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Rouble 1761 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" Two short curls on the shoulder - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: RND

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 40 - 42 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 391,400

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1761
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1761 "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" with mark СПБ ЯI. Two short curls on the shoulder. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 720 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place January 26, 2022.

Russia Rouble 1761 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
1689 $
Price in auction currency 150000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1761 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction AURORA - May 19, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date May 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1761 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction AURORA - April 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date April 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1761 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction AURORA - March 2, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
829 $
Price in auction currency 90000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1761 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Künker - January 26, 2022
Seller Künker
Date January 26, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1761 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1761 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction RND - October 2, 2020
Seller RND
Date October 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1761 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Rare Coins - February 19, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1761 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1761 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Rare Coins - November 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 20, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1761 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Katz - September 26, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1761 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Alexander - December 14, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date December 14, 2018
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1761 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Знак - October 26, 2018
Seller Знак
Date October 26, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1761 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Alexander - November 22, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2017
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1761 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2017
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1761 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Rare Coins - October 4, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 4, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1761 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Empire - December 3, 2016
Seller Empire
Date December 3, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1761 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Alexander - April 2, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date April 2, 2016
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1761 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction RND - February 28, 2016
Seller RND
Date February 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1761 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Empire - September 26, 2015
Seller Empire
Date September 26, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1761 СПБ ЯI "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov" at auction Heritage - April 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2015
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1761 "Portrait by Timofey Ivanov", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

