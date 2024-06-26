Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1752 ММД IШ "Moscow type" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Rouble 1752 ММД IШ "Moscow type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Rouble 1752 ММД IШ "Moscow type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 40 - 42 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1752
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (120) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1752 "Moscow type" with mark ММД IШ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2057 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 5,500. Bidding took place January 12, 2023.

Russia Rouble 1752 ММД IШ "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
251 $
Price in auction currency 22000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1752 ММД IШ "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
593 $
Price in auction currency 52500 RUB
Russia Rouble 1752 ММД IШ "Moscow type" at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1752 ММД IШ "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1752 ММД IШ "Moscow type" at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1752 ММД IШ "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1752 ММД IШ "Moscow type" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1752 ММД IШ "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1752 ММД IШ "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1752 ММД IШ "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1752 ММД IШ "Moscow type" at auction Russian Heritage - October 8, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 8, 2023
Condition VF35 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1752 ММД IШ "Moscow type" at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1752 ММД IШ "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1752 ММД IШ "Moscow type" at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2023
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1752 ММД IШ "Moscow type" at auction Russian Heritage - November 27, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 27, 2022
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1752 ММД IШ "Moscow type" at auction Russian Heritage - November 13, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1752 ММД IШ "Moscow type" at auction Russian Heritage - October 16, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1752 ММД IШ "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1752 ММД IШ "Moscow type" at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1752 ММД IШ "Moscow type" at auction Russian Heritage - July 10, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 10, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1752 ММД IШ "Moscow type" at auction Russian Heritage - June 19, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1752 "Moscow type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

