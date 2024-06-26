Rouble 1752 ММД IШ "Moscow type" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1752 "Moscow type" with mark ММД IШ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2057 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 5,500. Bidding took place January 12, 2023.

