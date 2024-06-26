Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1752 ММД IШ "Moscow type" (Russia, Elizabeth)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 25,85 g
- Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
- Diameter 40 - 42 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1752
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (120) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1752 "Moscow type" with mark ММД IШ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2057 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 5,500. Bidding took place January 12, 2023.
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
251 $
Price in auction currency 22000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
593 $
Price in auction currency 52500 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 27, 2022
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 10, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
